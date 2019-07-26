Justin Tang/CP Hassan Diab arrives for a press conference on the French Court of Appeal's decision in his case on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

OTTAWA — An external review of the extradition of Ottawa academic Hassan Diab has concluded that federal lawyers on the case did their jobs ethically and within the law. Murray Segal, a former deputy attorney general in Ontario, wrote that Canada’s extradition law is largely misunderstood and the system could work better — but that nobody who worked on Diab’s extradition broke the rules. The 126-page document, presented to the federal government in May, was made public Friday. It examines whether government lawyers in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its “international assistance group” (IAG) behaved properly in building and presenting the case for Diab to be sent to France on accusations related to a 1980 synagogue bombing. Watch: Hassan Diab’s lost decade

“I have concluded that none of the criticisms lodged against the DOJ counsel have any merit,” Segal wrote. “My conclusion that DOJ counsel acted in a manner that was ethical and consistent — both with the law and IAG practices and policies — is based on a firm factual foundation.” The department’s international assistance group reviews and co-ordinates all extradition requests. Segal noted that the scope of his mandate focused on Diab’s case, and did not include a broader examination of the Extradition Act or extradition law in Canada. French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the Paris synagogue bombing that killed four people and injured dozens of others. Diab has always denied the accusation. The RCMP arrested him in 2008 following a request by French authorities. Diab, who is a Canadian citizen, was sent to France six years later despite an Ontario judge’s acknowledgment that the case against him was weak.