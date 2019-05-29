Jacques Boissinot/CP Hassan Guillet arrives at a gathering at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse, marking the first anniversary of the mosque shooting on Jan. 28, 2018 in Quebec City.

OTTAWA — A former imam whose sermon at the funeral of worshippers murdered at a Quebec City mosque attracted international attention will run for the federal Liberals in a Montreal riding. Hassan Guillet won a contested nomination in Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, becoming the first Liberal candidate not to come from the influential Italian community since the 1988 inception of the east-end riding. Guillet says he wants to represent everyone in the riding and not just its substantial North African community. He beat a local city councillor and a notary to secure the nomination. Watch: Trudeau condemns Islamophobia on anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting

The engineer said he hopes to be a “bridge builder” at a time when Quebecers and Canadians are more divided than ever on issues of immigration and secularism “When I arrived in Quebec 45 years ago, we were talking about two solitudes,” Guillet, who is originally from Lebanon, told The Canadian Press. “Now we talk about a multitude of solitudes.” Guillet rose to prominence for a sermon he gave at the 2017 funeral for three of the six victims of the Quebec City attack. At that time, he referred to the killer, Alexandre Bissonnette, as a victim — which earned him worldwide praise. J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, called his words “extraordinary and humane.” Two years removed from the 2017 mass slaying, Guillet said he finds the social climate is still quite tense as the Legault government pushes ahead with a secularism bill restricting the wearing of religious symbols.