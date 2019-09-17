Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Haviah Mighty wins the 2019 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto on Monday. The rapper says this is one of the rare times she's been recognized for her music.

TORONTO — Haviah Mighty has won the 2019 Polaris Music Prize for her album “13th Floor.” The project was selected by an 11-member jury as the Canadian album of the year based on its artistic merit. This is the first time the prize has been awarded to a female rap artist. At the ceremony in Toronto on Monday night, Mighty’s album won over nine others by artists that included Jessie Reyez, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Quebecois artists FET.NAT, Les Louanges and Marie Davidson. Mighty, who receives a $50,000 cash prize, accepted the Polaris saying that it’s one of the few accolades she’s received from years of making music, but she was grateful that it resonated with the jury. “I’ve had the same thoughts and the same sentiments since high school, and every time it was ‘not the time,’ and it ‘wasn’t the place,’ and here at the Polaris 2019, it is the time and the place,” the Brampton, Ont.-raised artist said as she accepted the award.

The Polaris prize is considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards and, beyond its cash value, it puts the winner's music in the global spotlight. Former winners include Jeremy Dutcher, Arcade Fire, Feist, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada. "13th Floor" reflects on Mighty's experience as a woman of colour growing up in Canada, addressing the hurdles it presented, but also the positive inspiration her family provided. It features guest appearances by other rising Canadian rap artists, including Clairmont the Second, Sean Leon and her older sister Omega. Mighty said the title was inspired by the concept of the 13th floor being a space North American culture pretends doesn't exist. The album draws a parallel between the 13th floor and marginalized people and communities, whose experiences she says often go unacknowledged. "I'm a female rapper who's dark skinned with dreads and I've often felt marginalized for it," she told The Canadian Press after the winning the Polaris. "So many different experiences of living in Canada and the realities that I faced growing up literally being dismissed by my peers, and just never being a time or a place to discuss those things, and not being acknowledged as a hardship. A complete dismissal of a reality that exists."