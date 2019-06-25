5 Reasons Why Hayley Wickenheiser Is A Canadian Treasure

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press Hayley Wickenheiser hoists the Canadian flag after winning Gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Canadian women’s hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the sixth woman ever to do so. It’s a fitting honour for one of the greatest Canadian athletes of all-time. Wickenhesier was a member of the Canada women’s national team for 23 years, and she’s literally done it all. She’s won Olympic gold medals, she’s won world championships and she’s on Canada’s Walk of Fame. Here are five more reasons Hayley Wickenheiser is a Canadian treasure. 1. The sports complex in her hometown is named after her

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press The welcome sign for the town of Shaunavon, Sask.

Wickenheiser grew up in the tiny town of Shaunavon, Sask., where she played Timbits hockey as a kid and learned to skate on an outdoor rink. To celebrate her accomplishments on the world stage, the town named its recreation centre after her in 2006. The Crescent Pointe Wickenheiser Centre is now where the future Hayley Wickenheisers of the world can learn to skate. 2. She has a bunch of degrees

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

She graduated with a Bachelor of Kinesiology from the University of Calgary (U of C) in 2013, a Master of Science in 2016 and enrolled in medical school in 2017. Wickenhesier also has accumulated quite the mantle of honourary degrees, too, including honours from the U of C, University of Saskatchewan, University of British Columbia, Memorial University and Ryerson University. That’s a lot of degrees! 3. She was also an Olympic softball player

Bernard Weil via Getty Images A young Hayley Wickenheiser fields a ball for Team Canada in 2000.

Wickenheiser competed as a shortstop for Team Canada at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. At the time, she was only the second Canadian female athlete to compete at both the Summer and Winter Games. Despite Canada winning just one game during the tournament, she led the team in batting average. She also served as a softball analyst during coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China. 4. She’s in a video game

Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press Hayley Wickenheiser pictured promoting her appearance in "NHL 13."

In 2012, Wickenhesier became one of the first two women featured in the popular NHL video game series. Alongside American Angela Ruggiero, Wickenheiser appeared as a playable character for any team. 5. She was the first woman to score a goal in a men’s professional league

JUSSI NUKARI / Getty Images Hayley Wickenheiser holds up her jersey Kirkkonummen Salamat in 2003.

In 2003, Wickenheiser went to Finland to play hockey professionally for Kirkkonummen Salamat in the second division of the Finnish Elite League. She scored her first goal three weeks after debuting, and became the first woman ever to score a goal in a men’s professional league — and there were more where that came from. BONUS (because she’s just that great): She’s helping the next generation

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Hayley Wickenheiser signs autographs after returning from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.