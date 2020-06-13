After two Indigenous people were shot and killed by police within two weeks, large crowds came together across New Brunswick for a healing walk in honour of the victims. The healing walk was planned after the killing of Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old woman who was shot to death by police at her home in Edmundston, N.B. where they were called to perform a “wellness check.” Moore had recently moved to Edmundston from B.C.’s Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Plans for healing walks across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were well underway when Rodney Levi, an Indigenous man from Metepenagiag Mi’kmaq Nation, was shot by police on Friday night. Moore’s family spoke to a crowd of about a hundred people at Edmundston’s town square on Saturday morning, calling for a full public inquiry into Moore’s death, CBC reported. The crowds then made their way in silence, many wearing gold and yellow in honour of Moore, who liked to say ‘Stay Golden!’ according to CBC.

This afternoon I went to the Healing Walk for Chantel Moore, the woman who was killed by an Edmundston police officer on June 4.



There was a big turnout and everyone was respectful and peaceful.



Chantel’s catchphrase was, ‘Stay golden!’ Organizers asked people to wear yellow. pic.twitter.com/YgL2DJglBF — Forrest Orser (@ForrestOrser) June 13, 2020

A healing walk is unlike a protest or demonstration, it is a spiritual walk that incorporates specific Indigenous traditions like sacred drums and ceremonial clothing. “We don’t have the word ‘protest’ in our language,” Imelda Perley, an instructor at the Mi’kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre at the University of New Brunswick told CBC. Perley wrote the protocol for the healing walk, which also called for participants to practice social distancing and wear masks. Both Moore and Levi’s shootings are being investigated by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), an independent police watchdog based in Quebec that was called in because New Brunswick police do not have an independent body that investigates police misconduct. “This is a broken system, it’s not working,” said Jeremy Dutcher, a Juno-award winning musician from Wolastoq nation, who identified Levi as the shooting victim amongst other family and friends.

“The police do not prosecute the police, we see this over and over and over again,” he said. In May 2019, CBC reported that out of 126 investigation the BEI conducted, 0 criminal charges were laid. Dutcher took to Twitter to ask N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs how he’d be addressing the situation, and requested that he meet with community members at the walk. He didn’t receive a response. Higgs had issued a short statement on Twitter earlier that day.

I am deeply saddened to learn of an incident last night on the Metepenagiag First Nation that resulted in the death of a man. Marcia and I want to extend our deepest condolences to everyone involved, including the families, friends and communities affected by this loss. — Blaine Higgs (@BlaineHiggs) June 13, 2020

"I want to know from our premier what he thinks is going on," said Dutcher. "Why does he think since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic [in New Brunswick], there have been more Indigenous people killed by police officers than have been killed by the virus?" Moore and Levi's case follows the high-profile case of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Alllan Adam, who's pursuing his own case against police after an RCMP arrest left him bloody and beaten. Allan's case spurred concern from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but was also followed by statements from two RCMP commissioners who said they don't believe their police force has a problem with systemic racism. Both Commissioner Curtis Zablocki and Brenda Lucki retracted their statements after receiving criticism. Zablocki changed his opinion after some research and "googling it," he said.