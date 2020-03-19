adamkaz via Getty Images In this stock photo, a woman is seen holding a bottle of hand sanitizer. Health Canada is waiving some usual regulations to increase supplies of hand sanitizers and other products.

OTTAWA ― Health Canada is waiving some of its usual regulatory requirements to increase supplies of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, swabs and personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns used to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Due to “unprecedented demand″ for such products, Health Canada says it will temporarily allow them to be sold in this country even if they don’t meet the normal regulatory requirements.

The temporary waiver will apply to products that are already authorized for sale in Canada but aren’t fully compliant with Health Canada regulations on things such as bilingual labelling or the type of packaging to be used.

Watch: Need more hand sanitizer? These distilleries are here to help.