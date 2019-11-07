Winter is just around the corner (and in some parts of Canada, arrived today with a dump-load of snow), and you know what that means!

Realizing in a panic that your kid’s winter boots are too small BUT ALSO it’s comfort food season, baby! Dust off your slow cookers, dutch ovens, and soup pots because your melted cheese and savoury sauce dreams are about to become a reality.

But just because you only want to eat hot and melty things until first thaw doesn’t mean you have to completely sacrifice your health. There are plenty of healthy comfort food recipes out there! Or healthier, anyway.

Here are some healthy comfort foods, or healthier versions of your favourites, that you should definitely try this winter.

Coconut lime chicken