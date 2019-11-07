Winter is just around the corner (and in some parts of Canada, arrived today with a dump-load of snow), and you know what that means!
Realizing in a panic that your kid’s winter boots are too small BUT ALSO it’s comfort food season, baby! Dust off your slow cookers, dutch ovens, and soup pots because your melted cheese and savoury sauce dreams are about to become a reality.
But just because you only want to eat hot and melty things until first thaw doesn’t mean you have to completely sacrifice your health. There are plenty of healthy comfort food recipes out there! Or healthier, anyway.
Here are some healthy comfort foods, or healthier versions of your favourites, that you should definitely try this winter.
Coconut lime chicken
Comfort doesn’t always have to = cheese. This Thai-inspired recipe for coconut lime chicken will stick to your ribs, plus it’s paleo, Whole30, and Keto.
Get the recipe: Real Simple Good
Bacon, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash pasta
This hot dish has all the comforting flavours you love (bacon! Brussels sprouts! Squash! CHEESE!), but it’s also loaded with veggies and uses whole-grain pasta.
Get the recipe: Recipe Runner
Cauliflower parmesan
Oh my god this looks SO GOOD. This recipe for cauliflower parmesan is next-level vegetarian comfort food. So cheesy. So saucy.
Get the recipe: Delish
Chickpea tikka masala
Tikka masala will warm you up on even the chilliest days. This version uses chickpeas to make it protein-rich, but plant-based. YUM.
Get the recipe: Watch What U Eat
Sweet potato and lentil shepherd’s pie
Shepherd’s pie is about as classic a comfort food as you can get. This recipe swaps the meat for lentils and the potatoes for sweet potatoes for a colourful, plant-based version. WE WANT IT NOW.
Get the recipe: Le Petit Eats
Instant Pot cabbage roll soup
All the deliciousness of cabbage rolls, but in a sitck-to-your-ribs soup you can easily make in the Instant Pot? Um. SIGN US UP.
Get the recipe: Home Made Interest
Low-carb mini pot pies
OK, these are just adorable. This recipe for low-carb chicken pot pies (plural!) uses a cauliflower crust that’s both delicious and healthy.
Get the recipe: Delish
Healthy mac and cheese
Mac and cheese that’s ... healthy? You have our attention! This recipe promises all the sauce without all the butter, and flour, and even sneaks in some vegetables.
Get the recipe: Pinch Of Yum
Baked turkey meatballs
So, your preschooler only wants to eat meatballs? Same. Give them a healthier twist by making them with turkey!
Get the recipe: Our Salty Kitchen
‘Lightened up’ cauliflower broccoli soup
Nothing says comfort food like a steamy, cheesy bowl of cauliflower cheese soup. This version is low carb, uses less cheese, butter and cream than traditional recipes, is packed with veggies, and looks delish.
Get the recipe: Ambitious Kitchen
