PARENTS
11/07/2019 13:10 EST

Healthy Comfort Food Recipes You Need To Survive Winter

Cheese will keep you warm.

Winter is just around the corner (and in some parts of Canada, arrived today with a dump-load of snow), and you know what that means!

Realizing in a panic that your kid’s winter boots are too small BUT ALSO it’s comfort food season, baby! Dust off your slow cookers, dutch ovens, and soup pots because your melted cheese and savoury sauce dreams are about to become a reality.

But just because you only want to eat hot and melty things until first thaw doesn’t mean you have to completely sacrifice your health. There are plenty of healthy comfort food recipes out there! Or healthier, anyway.

Here are some healthy comfort foods, or healthier versions of your favourites, that you should definitely try this winter.

Coconut lime chicken

Comfort doesn’t always have to = cheese. This Thai-inspired recipe for coconut lime chicken will stick to your ribs, plus it’s paleo, Whole30, and Keto.

Get the recipe: Real Simple Good

Bacon, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash pasta

This hot dish has all the comforting flavours you love (bacon! Brussels sprouts! Squash! CHEESE!), but it’s also loaded with veggies and uses whole-grain pasta.

Get the recipe:  Recipe Runner

Cauliflower parmesan

Oh my god this looks SO GOOD. This recipe for cauliflower parmesan is next-level vegetarian comfort food. So cheesy. So saucy. 

Get the recipe: Delish

Chickpea tikka masala 

Tikka masala will warm you up on even the chilliest days. This version uses chickpeas to make it protein-rich, but plant-based. YUM.

Get the recipe:  Watch What U Eat

Sweet potato and lentil shepherd’s pie

Shepherd’s pie is about as classic a comfort food as you can get. This recipe swaps the meat for lentils and the potatoes for sweet potatoes for a colourful, plant-based version. WE WANT IT NOW.

Get the recipe: Le Petit Eats

Instant Pot cabbage roll soup

All the deliciousness of cabbage rolls, but in a sitck-to-your-ribs soup you can easily make in the Instant Pot? Um. SIGN US UP. 

Get the recipe:  Home Made Interest

Low-carb mini pot pies

OK, these are just adorable. This recipe for low-carb chicken pot pies (plural!) uses a cauliflower crust that’s both delicious and healthy.

Get the recipe:  Delish

Healthy mac and cheese

Mac and cheese that’s ... healthy? You have our attention! This recipe promises all the sauce without all the butter, and flour, and even sneaks in some vegetables. 

Get the recipe: Pinch Of Yum

Baked turkey meatballs

So, your preschooler only wants to eat meatballs? Same. Give them a healthier twist by making them with turkey!

Get the recipe:  Our Salty Kitchen

‘Lightened up’ cauliflower broccoli soup

Nothing says comfort food like a steamy, cheesy bowl of cauliflower cheese soup. This version is low carb, uses less cheese, butter and cream than traditional recipes, is packed with veggies, and looks delish.

Get the recipe:  Ambitious Kitchen

RELATED

Also on HuffPost:

MORE: recipes healthy recipes vegetarian recipes for kids Parents How-To comfort food