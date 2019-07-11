TORONTO — The sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard will be heard by a judge and jury if it goes to trial.

Hoggard, who was in a Toronto court for a two-day preliminary hearing, made the request through his lawyer.

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

The preliminary hearing will determine whether the case goes to trial. There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing.