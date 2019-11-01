Just taking a guess here, but Heidi Klum probably wants us to have nightmares of her Halloween costume this year. She’s dazzled us as Jessica Rabbit and blew our minds with her realistic Princess Fiona, but for her 20th annual Halloween party, the 46-year-old model went for her most shocking costume yet: a naked cyborg alien covered in gaping wounds and bolted metal, fresh from the operating table. Warning: if you’re squeamish, this costume is not for the faint of heart.

GC Images Model Heidi Klum is renowned for her show-stopping Halloween costumes. This year she marked her 20th holiday party with a look that was out of this world.

If her ghoulish get-up looks like it belongs on a Hollywood set, that’s because she hired a professional special SFX team Prosthetic Renaissance — led by Mike Marino, the genius behind her most intense Halloween looks from years past — to bring her terrifying vision to life.

Her entire transformation process was done in an Amazon storefront in New York, where passersby could watch the team turn Klum into a monster from start to finish. An hour from the gruelling process was livestreamed on Amazon, hosted by her fellow “Project Runway” alumni Tim Gunn. “I wanted to show people during the duration of the day what these people do, how amazing this is,” Klum told Gunn, adding that she was inspired by the SFX looks seen in movies. “Maybe you get a little B-roll, behind-the-scenes footage, but you never get the whole process and how many hours it actually takes.”

She initially teased to People that she’d be sitting in the makeup chair for 10 hours. That estimate was a little off: it took 12 hours for Klum to get her intergalactic look ready for her party. What inspired Heidi’s look? Even when Klum was hours into her makeup routine, viewers were still guessing what exactly she could be. Six hours in, W reporter Stephanie Eckardt couldn’t figure out what the gooey body suit Klum wore would eventually become.

Whoever guesses what @heidiklum's #Halloween costume is gets her leftover spaghetti. 🍝 pic.twitter.com/t3LNxYx6bp — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) October 31, 2019

When she and husband Tom Kaulitz finally arrived at her party, Klum’s bloody display made more sense (and definitely frightened a few onlookers).

Heidi Klum's Halloween party was 2spooky for one security guard pic.twitter.com/Lp6YFJFSxR — 👻 meg chills 👻 (@megchills) November 1, 2019

Kaulitz, who is the lead guitarist of Tokio Hotel, came as an astronaut with a bloodied suit. He explained to Entertainment Tonight the backstory of their costumes: after Earth’s citizens ruined their planet, he decided to look for a new home for humans in outer space. When he stumbled upon Klum and all her extraterrestrial glory, he decided to take her back with him.

GC Images Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz made a blood-soaked debut at their annual Halloween party in New York City.

It sounds like the couple went as original characters this year, but there are certainly Easter eggs to be found in Klum’s costume. The exposed brain is reminiscent of the martians from “Mars Attacks!,” a sci-fi franchise that spawned trading cards and a star-studded film in 1996.

The shape of her head and the assorted bolts give off strong “Bride Of Frankenstein” vibes.

Darn. I thought it was a modern take off of Bride of Frankenstein. It was probably due to her elongated head and the squiggly light coils along the side. Reminiscent of the hairdo of the original. pic.twitter.com/qVc6bRETsk — Comics By JTLowe (@ComicsByJTLowe) November 1, 2019

Klum wasn’t the only show-stopper at her party. Celebrities from all over were seen competing for the Halloween queen’s crown, although none went to as extreme lengths as their hostess. Best dressed from Klum’s bash David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris always kill it at Halloween. This time, the couple busted guts with their versions of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Photographers laughed when the pair imitated the twins’ broody tics: whispering furtively between themselves, smoking cigarettes and staring cryptically at others.

Getty Images Donning blonde wigs and black apparel, actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka made onlookers laugh with their impressions of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

American model Martha Hunt went as a very convincing Leeloo from “The Fifth Element.”

Dylan Sprouse and girlfriend Barbara Palvin paid tribute to anime cult classic “Princess Mononoke.”

The “Queer Eye” gang represented, with Jonathan Van Ness showing his feline side and Antoni Porowski attending as a zombie Blockbuster employee.

And of course, heir apparent to Klum’s Halloween throne was there: reality TV stars Coco Austin and Ice-T brought their A-game to the evening’s celebrations, proving that couples don’t have to match to win fright night.

You already know Coco and I love Halloween. Hit @heidiklum ‘s annual party. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/hxXiCM2v4t — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 1, 2019