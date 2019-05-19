Kraft Heinz Responds To 'Unfortunate' Cree Translation Of Mayochup

TORONTO — Kraft Heinz has acknowledged a rather unexpected potential Cree translation of its latest buzzy condiment to reach Canada.

Mayochup, the crowd-sourced name for its pre-mixed mayonnaise-ketchup mashup, can mean something entirely else in some Cree dialects.

Arden Ogg, director of the Cree Literacy Network, says that around Moose Factory, the name can be heard as, “shit face.”

