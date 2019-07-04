Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images A sign for a Hema store is seen here in Birmingham, U.K. The low-cost retailer says it will soon be opening its doors in Canada.

It looks like Ikea might have some new competition in Canada. Hema, an Amsterdam-based department store for “ordinary” people, announced Thursday it will be expanding to North America. In a news release, the company said it will open its first standalone stores in Ontario along with shop-in-shops inside select Walmart locations this fall. Products will be available online for U.S. customers through Walmart’s website starting this summer. The expansion into North America is a “historic step” for Hema, CEO Tjeerd Jegen said in a statement. Walmart’s general manager and head of marketplace called the low-cost retailer a “distinctive brand from Holland.”

So what does Hema sell, exactly? Pretty much everything, it seems. From home and living products to clothes for all ages, customers can even find coffee pods and instant cameras on Hema’s website. However, it looks like Ikea may have more to offer if you’re looking for furniture. Reviews online suggest customers are generally satisfied with what they’re able to find at Hema. One Tripadvisor user called it her “favourite store in Amsterdam” with prices that “are the best to be found.” Another reviewer said she was able to buy “great souvenirs at extremely reasonable prices.” However, some online complained about the store, claiming it “smells cheap” and “sells junk.” Others questioned the quality of select items, but there appear to be far more positive reviews than negative ones online.