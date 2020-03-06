Montreal Canadiens Legend Henri Richard Dies At 84

MONTREAL — Henri Richard, the speedy centre who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 84. The Canadiens confirmed his death on Twitter. “The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization’s greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning,” the Canadiens tweeted. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family.”

Richard was captain of the Canadiens from 1971 to his retirement in 1975, succeeding the legendary Jean Beliveau, with whom he shares the record of playing 20 seasons for the NHL club. He was better known as the younger brother of superstar Maurice (Rocket) Richard and was nicknamed the Pocket Rocket for his five-foot-seven, 160-pound frame. “Richard was a great player and a great ambassador for the Montreal Canadiens organization. His passing is a great loss for all,” Canadiens owner Geoff Molson tweeted.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Richard “one of the true giants of the game. “The entire National Hockey League family mourns the passing of this incomparable winner, leader, gentleman and ambassador for our sport and the Montreal Canadiens,” Bettman said in a statement. Despite his small stature, Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Beliveau (1,219). He added 129 points in 180 playoff games. His 11 Stanley Cups, one more than Beliveau and another former Canadiens captain Yvon Cournoyer, is unlikely ever to be surpassed. Seven were won when the NHL had only six teams. “No one’s going to break that record, it’s impossible,” Richard said. “I say that without boasting. There are too many teams now and the best players are too spread out.”

