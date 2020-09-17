If you’re looking for something new to watch today, check out the powerful video for the song “Hey Boy” by the Montreal group Random Recipe, featuring Sunny Moonshine and directed by artist MissMe.

The song, written in 2017 and included on the group’s 2018 album “Distractions,” focuses on consent, body diversity, and other issues related to women’s oppression. Bold, stark artwork by MissMe paired with the soft, crystalline melody is impactful, sometimes hard to watch, and necessary. In a summer that’s been punctuated by allegations of sexual misconduct across Quebec’s music industry, the video feels especially poignant.

HuffPost Quebec spoke with Frannie Holder, one of the group’s two vocalists.