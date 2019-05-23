Alberta Town Fights Fire With Fire To Contain Out-Of-Control Blaze

Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta via The Canadian Press A fire burns near High Level, Alta., on May 21, 2019, in this handout photo from the government of Alberta.

HIGH LEVEL, Alta. — A fire-threatened town in northern Alberta says a successful controlled burn has been carried out to help keep a raging nearby wildfire at bay.

A statement on High Level’s website says the burn — to eliminate fuel the blaze could feed on — was done Wednesday afternoon south and west of the community as part of efforts to contain the out-of-control Chuckegg Creek fire.

It says more of these operations will be done when conditions allow.