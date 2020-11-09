High-Speed Internet Coming To Rural Canada Via $1.75-Billion Government Fund

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. Trudeau says the Universal Broadband Fund is crucial in an era where many parts of everyday life are online.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is launching a $1.75-billion fund to expand high-speed internet to Canadians in rural and remote communities.

Trudeau says the Universal Broadband Fund will see 98 per cent of Canadians connected to high-speed internet by 2026 — crucial in an era when virtual communication is an essential part of daily life.

The program, originally announced in the 2019 budget as a $1-billion fund, includes $750 million of additional cash to advance projects with partners such as the federal infrastructure financing agency.