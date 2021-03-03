Finally, the mystery of Hilaria Baldwin’s months-apart babies has been solved. Sort of.

The mom — who made headlines last year when her fake Spanish heritage came to light — shared the news on Monday that she and husband Alec Baldwin had just welcomed a baby named Lucia.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram caption, accompanying a close-up photo of the slumbering child. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

The Baldwins raise their six kids together in New York; Alec’s eldest daughter from his prior marriage, Ireland, is 24 and lives on her own in California.

The couple’s happy update, however, bewildered many, as Hilaria only gave birth to their son Eduardo less than half a year ago.

me trying to figure out how Hilaria Baldwin had a surprise baby five months after giving birth? pic.twitter.com/b7GiCpGXqs — Katelynn (@katelynnmorgan) March 1, 2021

While the Baldwins have yet to confirm Lucia’s origin story, she was carried by a surrogate parent, an unnamed source told People Magazine. Entertainment Tonight confirmed surrogacy in a similar way.

Obviously, it would be biologically impossible for Hilaria to give birth twice in less than nine months. But the unexplained five months between Eduardo and Lucia was comical for internet sleuths, who also used it as an opportunity to reference Hilaria’s identity crisis. Theorists combed social feeds for ‘clues’ of surrogacy and shared their finds on Reddit, the Sun reports.

I'm sorry but Hilaria Baldwin just had a baby in September how did she just have another baby does pretending to be Spanish somehow accelerate the cooking time??? — Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) March 1, 2021

I think #hilariabaldwin should name her new bebe “HowyousayinEnglish” Anne. — EGAinTN (@EGAinTN) March 1, 2021

Her husband didn’t take too kindly to questions about how their newborn was brought into the world and took to one of his favourite mediums of choice: the Instagram comments’ section.

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago,” wrote one of his followers on a post he made about Lucia.

The comment goes on to criticize the Baldwins’ social media usage: “If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted, just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair, and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything — why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private.”

To the paragraph, the dad of seven had a one-line response:

“You should shut the fuck up and mind your own business,” The “30 Rock” star replied.

“You should shut the f*ck up and mind your own business.” - Alec Baldwin via his wife's Instagram comments

He expanded on his blunt response to another commenter.

“I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the fuck up. That’s it,” the actor explained.

Fair enough!