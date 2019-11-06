Who Is A ‘Historic Anglo’? Quebec’s Premier Explains

Jacques Boissinot/CP Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks after signing a fiscal pact with municipalities on Oct. 30, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City.

OTTAWA — A new chapter in identity politics was written in Quebec Tuesday with the province’s premier offering a definition of who is considered a “historic Anglo.”

The province’s French language charter, Bill 101, is on politicians’ lips this week in the wake of new restrictions limiting people’s access to certain government services in English. Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said earlier that the “historic English community” will continue to have access to English services, but newcomers will be served in French.

Asked how the province will determine who is and isn’t a “historic” Anglophone, Coalition Avenir Québec Premier François Legault offered an explanation.

“How? As per the Bill 101, if your parents went to the English School, you have rights in Quebec and we will respect those rights,” Legault told reporters in the National Assembly. “If you’re a new immigrant, you have to talk with them in French.”

He added that members of Indigenous groups will also continue to have access to certain government services in English.

