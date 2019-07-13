Instagram Hodan Nalayeh was killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia.

Journalist Hodan Nalayeh posted about taking a walk in paradise on her Instagram story on Friday. While trekking around Somalia that day, she also made fun of herself for falling off a boat but saving her phone, much to the amusement of her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman, who was “hyping” her up. A few hours later, they were both dead, killed in an attack on a southern Somalia hotel that left at least 26 people dead and scores of others injured. The terrorist group al-Shahab claimed responsibility for the violence.

Instagram Screenshots from an Instagram Story Hodan Nalayeh posted a few hours before she died.

Mogadishu-based independent radio station Radio Dalsan confirmed the couple’s death.

BREAKING Intergration TV's Hodan Naaleye and husband Farid confirmed dead in the #Kismayo Alshabaab attack. Hodan established the first diaspora english online TV covering life of Somalis in diaspora and in Somalia. She was expectant at the time of her death #Somaliapic.twitter.com/eidSTjwDLj — Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) July 12, 2019

According to a Somali official and news reports, the attack started when a car bomb exploded at the gates of the Asasey hotel in the port city of Kismayo, some 500 km south of the capital Mogadishu. It took 12 hours for authorities to regain control over the hotel, according to BBC News. Among those dead were a number of foreign nationals, including one Canadian, one Briton, two Americans, three Kenyans and three Tanzanians. Fifty-six people, including two Chinese, were also injured in the attack. The attack was the worst in the port of Kismayo since al-Shahab was forced out of the area in 2012. All four of the attackers were killed, Somali officials said. Global Affairs Canada didn’t confirm Nalayeh’s death, but on Saturday told HuffPost Canada that they were in contact with authorities in Somalia and working to learn more about the attack. After another Somali-Canadian was killed in 2016, Nalayeh told CBC News that anyone who wants to “help rebuild Somalia knows there’s always a risk of death.”

I’m saddened by the death of my dear friend the Somali Canadian journalist, Hodan Nalayeh, who was among those killed in today's attack in #Kismaayo. She was a bright star & a beautiful soul that represented the best of her people & homeland #Somalia at all times. RIP sister. pic.twitter.com/DGkEcTPED4 — Farhan Jimale (@farhanjimale) July 12, 2019

Many of us fell in love with #Kismayo & #somalia because of the work done by Hodan Nalayeh. She was a beacon of hope for the Somali people.



I pray and hope that she is taking a walk in Paradise. Let's keep her legacy and keep her in our prayers. We are losing our intellectuals. pic.twitter.com/e8uGtVrKDq — Mundhir Abdirahman (@Mundhirahmed) July 12, 2019

I keep crying every few minutes because I’m in absolute shock. This hurts just as much as family because you can see what a genuine patriot she was. We keep loosing our brightest. — دلوعة (@WaaberiQueen) July 12, 2019

Nalayeh’s death led to an outpouring of grief on social media, primarily from the Somali community. Many shared stories of the impact the 43-year-old’s work had on how they viewed themselves, and their homeland.

i don’t know a single Somali diaspora kid who didn’t fall back in love with Somalia through hodan nalayeh’s broadcasts. she bravely shared important stories about Somalia and its diaspora. every one of us knows someone killed by al-shabaab.



inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun https://t.co/g2ovmcWfpG — yasmin🦋 (@balanbaalis_) July 12, 2019

Wallahi I’m actually heart broken, Hodan motivated to travel back to the motherland in 2016. Her videos over the years made me pride of being Somali. A major lost for the Somali diaspora community 💔 Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un https://t.co/KRpplOot7t — Warsan (@warsan_mohammed) July 12, 2019

Our sister Hodan motivated hundreds of thousands of us living in the West to return home and make a difference. She was my biggest motivator, what she started will be carried on collectively by all Somalis i’A.



The Hodan Nalayeh marathon will continue. — Droop (@droop206) July 12, 2019

My sister Hodan Nalayeh left Canada because she wanted to show the beautiful side of Somali through story telling. She loved her country, and people so much. She was one of the reasons why many young people started caring for Somali after the war ended. 💔💔 — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) July 12, 2019

Others talked about her upbeat personality and constant validation of others.

This is how you’ll always be remembered @HodanTV. There isn’t a video of her out there where she wasn’t happy and in a good mood. So inspirational and positive about Somalia 🇸🇴 May Allah grant you Janatul Firdaus. May he cover your babies in his blessings 😪 pic.twitter.com/JTawfdpXjs — Idiley 🌪 (@cityunderthesun) July 12, 2019

Look at Hodan’s recent IG story to see the kind of person she was, she was the most optimistic person about Somalia and always dedicated her time and energy to showcase the bright side of Somalia to the world.



This is a huge loss for us. — Droop (@droop206) July 12, 2019

I wish y’all knew how much she loved Somalia. My diasporic ass would always ask if she wasn’t scared of Al Shabab & she would always smile & day that ‘they can’t scare anyone with God on their side.’ You can say what you want but Hodan loved Somalia with everything in her. — farxiyo (@hausofriya) July 12, 2019

Hodan personally reached out to and supported so many of us Somali creatives and Somalis in media across the diaspora, she loved her people and her country so much. This is so heartbreaking :/ — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) July 12, 2019

One reader, who wished to remain anonymous, told HuffPost Canada that her mother had been crying for hours since she found out about Nalayeh’s death because the journalist’s legacy meant so much to young Somalis.

Almost every goal I aim to accomplish in my own life, I do with the betterment of the Somali community in mind. @HodanTV did nothing but support and encourage Somali women on our paths to pushing Somalia into a more peaceful futurity. I will honor that in all I do. #NaagIskaDhigpic.twitter.com/8ioM6LKbgc — Suban Nur Cooley (@SubanNurCooley) July 13, 2019

#Hodan was a friend,i started my work in #somalia with her in 2017. Im heartbroken for this lost. She was a pure beautiful soul.

But Lets not remember her for how she died lets remember her for what she did in life.

DONT GIVE UP ON THE SOMALI DREAM.

THIS IS NOT WHAT SHE WANTED. pic.twitter.com/t6ZElGkedO — Omar Degan (@omar_degan) July 13, 2019

Immigration Minister and former national president of the Canadian Somali Congress Ahmed Hussen mourned Nalayeh’s passing and said she became a “voice for many.”

Through her work as a journalist, Hodan highlighted the community's positive stories and contributions in Canada. She became a voice for many.



We mourn her loss deeply, and all others killed in the #KismayoAttack.

https://t.co/O87FIWNlqd — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) July 13, 2019

Former Edmonton poet laureate Ahmed Ali, known as Knowmadic, shared his anger and sadness in a Twitter post accompanied by a photo of Nalayeh. He ended it with a quote from the Quran, which translates to “We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return.” The phrase is commonly recited by Muslims when receiving the news that someone has died.

I am sad, angry and in disbelief. But more than anything I am fucking angry... SO fucking angry right now. Last year It was my uncle, this year one of Friends and mentors. What are we to do when they extinguish all of our beacons? inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un pic.twitter.com/upF2HLmNWW — Knowmadic (@AKnowmadic) July 12, 2019

On Instagram, he tagged Nalayeh and said he was trying to feel how she would’ve wanted him to feel. “I’m not sure if I should accept this feeling of anger and defeat or take your advice today and stay positive @hodantv … But I am grateful for you and everything that you did. I’m grateful that we spoke recently and that I got to tell you [how] much I appreciate you. Your legacy shall [live] on Insha’Allah.” One of Nalayeh’s friends, Mohamed Gialo, told the Toronto Star that she was an “amazing person with an amazing heart.” “She was a person who motivated the youth in our community and always worked to help them get the support they needed.” Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also shared her grief on Twitter, and said Nalayah’s positivity was “inspiring.”

I am so sad and shocked to learn of the tragic death of @HodanTV and her husband Farid in a terrorist attack, along with other victims of this hate-fueled violence. Hodan’s endless positivity and her love for people was inspiring. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 12, 2019

Nalayeh’s most recent project was as the producer, presenter and founder of Integration TV, which told stories about Somalia, the Somali diaspora and Muslim life both on Youtube and on CityTV. The channel’s most recent videos featured Somali women entrepreneurs and things to do in the city of Las Anod. Nalayeh had returned to Somalia to show a different side of the country to a world that often viewed it as violence-stricken and full of conflict and poverty.

In 2014, she talked about what the concept of “integration” meant to her. “You leave behind whatever you left – the war, the fighting, the corruption in that country – and you come to a country like Canada where you have democracy and freedom to practice your religion, to be who you want to be, to have all these opportunities,” she told the Etobicoke Guardian. “Basically, integration is balancing that new life, where you still keep your culture, but you embrace the new culture that you’re in. And I think a lot of Somalis have struggled with that – they haven’t embraced the culture of the new, because they’re afraid if they become too Canadian, they’re going to lose themselves.” Last month, she talked about the importance of Africans telling their own stories in an episode of the podcast “Meaningful Work, Meaningful Life.” “If we don’t have more storytellers from our communities, especially in the African diaspora communities, who’s going to continue the tradition of storytelling?” Nalayeh told host Francine Beleyi. “If we don’t become the creators of our own content, we are going to be at the mercy of other people telling the stories of Africa.” Her last Twitter post highlighted a beautiful day spent with fishermen on the Island of Illsi.

The island of #Ilisi is an hour away from #Kismayo and only local fishermen live there. It’s so clean & breathtaking. A perfect place for a day swim with the family. #Somaliapic.twitter.com/xwnx05SpIo — Hodan Nalayeh (@HodanTV) July 11, 2019

Nalayeh was born in Somalia in 1976, but spent most of her life in Canada after her parents immigrated with her and her four brothers and seven sisters when she was six years old. The family sought political asylum after Nalayeh’s father, who had been a politician, defected, her sister, Dega, said in a 2013 interview. At first the family lived in Edmonton, but moved to Toronto in 1992 to be closer to other Somali migrants. She attended the University of Windsor, where she studied Communications, and earned a post-graduate certificate in broadcast journalism from Seneca College. She then worked as a journalist in Canada for several years before turning her focus to Integration TV in 2014. One of her guests on the program was former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne.

On Instagram, she had recently posted about wrapping up filming on the first episode of her new show. Her frequent visits to her native country inspired her last year to move back and live there permanently. Nalayeh was also the founder of the Somali Refugees Awareness Project, a non-profit organization that advocates for Somali refugees across the world.

She and her husband are survived by their two young sons, who Nalayeh mentioned in the same Etobicoke Guardian interview. “I hope to inspire young Somalis to really be active in their communities and to do more, to get involved, to be inspirational for the next generation. I have two children... I hope when they grow up … they can say they have a media that talks to them and there are positive stories about who they are and what they’re about, ” Nalayeh said. “I think it’s all about leaving a legacy for our children and giving back to the next generation.”

The most important value I’ve learned being in #Somalia is “patience.”

Being patient with my brothers & sisters who have witnessed war and conflict is the least I can do. We can never know the damage war has done, but we can be understanding and patient. #FridayFeeling#Kismayopic.twitter.com/0RJ24OiOtU — Hodan Nalayeh (@HodanTV) July 5, 2019