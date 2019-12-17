Nevena1987 via Getty Images A terrible gift can cost money but your arch-enemy's expression when they see it? Priceless.

The holidays are the perfect time to spread the yuletide sneer. After all, the people you hate are probably just as much a part of your life as the people you love, so why not show them how much you don’t care?

But not all enemies are created equal. There’s a big difference between that colleague who calls you by the wrong name and the racist uncle you can’t stand to see at holidays.

Here are our holiday gift picks for all the truly awful people that you somehow keep around. For the sake of nuance, we’ll be categorizing gifts into three categories: annoying presents that are mild inconveniences, petty presents for people you want to one-up, and payback gifts for people who need to get their bullsh*t shut down.

Holiday Gifts For Your Enemies See Gallery

And it should go without saying, but keep the generosity clean: Canada Post advises against sending anything dangerous or illegal. Packages or messages that could be considered harassment or anything that constitutes hate speech are out too.