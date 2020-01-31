Ottawa Police Investigating After Eggs Thrown At Holocaust Memorial

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried an apparent act of vandalism against the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa this week, calling it a reminder that everyone must keep fighting against anti-Semitism. Police in Ottawa are looking for a man believed to have thrown eggs at the monument, a large installation a short distance west of Parliament Hill.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the National Holocaust Memorial in Ottawa on April 1, 2019.

They’re investigating the apparent vandalism as a hate crime. “The anti-Semitic defacing of the National Holocaust Monument is completely unacceptable,” Trudeau said Friday on Twitter. “The fact that this act of hate took place just days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds us that we must all continue to be vigilant & fight anti-Semitism,” he said.

