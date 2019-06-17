Carlo Allegri / Reuters A for-sale sign in front of a house in Toronto, July 24, 2018.

The federal government’s new plan to help homebuyers could loosen the country’s housing supply crunch and help more Canadians get onto the property ladder ― but it could also worsen affordability and mean a new financial risk for the country’s government-run mortgage insurer. The federal government on Monday announced details of the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, under which Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) will “buy a share” of a first-time buyer’s home, in order to reduce the amount owing and monthly payments. CMHC will buy up to 5 per cent of an existing home or 10 per cent of a newly-built home, and will take its share back only when the participating buyer sells the house. The amount to be paid back will be linked to the value of the house. So if CMHC contributes $25,000 to a $400,000 house, and that house rises in value by 20 per cent, CMHC will collect $31,250 when the house sells for $500,000. But if the house falls in value by 20 per cent, then CMHC will collect $20,000. Watch: How Canada’s high house prices are a threat to jobs. Story continues below.

The plan, which launches on Sept. 2, will be available to first-time buyers with a household income of no more than $120,000, and the total amount borrowed can’t be more than four times income. That limits the maximum purchase price to the $500,000 to $600,000 range, depending on the size of the down payment. For this reason, some market analysts have said Ottawa’s plan will have little impact on Greater Toronto, where the average selling price of all housing types was $838,540 in May, and in Greater Vancouver, where the benchmark property price sits at $1.006 million. The program “may be enough to buy a small- to medium-size condo apartment in those markets but probably not a family-friendly home,” Royal Bank of Canada economist Robert Hogue wrote earlier this year.

Other economists have suggested that a program that allows buyers to spend more won’t help improve housing affordability. That’s backed up by new research from the U.K., where a similar program running since 2013 has helped some 211,000 people buy new homes so far. In a report issued last week, the British government’s National Audit Office found that homebuyers may be using the program simply to increase the maximum price they can afford. Buyers using the plan spent 7 per cent more, on average, for a home in London than others did. In the U.K.’s North West, buyers using the plan spent 67 per cent more than others on homes.

National Auditor's Office, U.K. This chart from the U.K.'s National Audit Office shows the average price paid for a property under the country's Help To Buy plan was considerably higher than the average price paid by others.