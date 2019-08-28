Jean-Yves Duclos/Facebook Richmond Hill MP Majid Jowhari speaks at the formal announcement of the Liberals' First-Time Homebuyer Incentive in Richmond Hill, Ont., with Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. standing at the left, Wed. Aug. 28.

Standing at a Richmond Hill, Ont. construction site Wednesday, federal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos formally announced the launch of the First-Time Homebuyer Incentive, the policy on which the Liberals are staking their housing-affordability credentials this election. Under the plan launching Sept. 2, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will buy a share of a first-time homebuyer’s house ― 5 per cent for resale homes, and 5 or 10 per cent for newly built housing. The idea is to reduce monthly mortgage payments, and only households with a total income of $120,000 or less will qualify. “The First-Time Home Buyer Incentive is designed to benefit those who need more assistance with housing costs, middle class Canadians,” Richmond Hill MP Majid Jowhari said at the event. Watch: Why are rents skyrocketing in Canada, and what can we do about it? Story continues below.

But the Liberals’ choice of venue actually highlights one of the problems that critics of the plan point out: That it might not actually help middle class people in the places where they need help most. According to an analysis by housing portal Zoocasa, the effective maximum purchase price of a house under this plan is $505,000. Of the 916 homes for sale in Richmond Hill (a Toronto suburb) on the Multiple Listing Service as of Wednesday, only 57 were listed at $500,000 or less, potentially qualifying buyers for help. That’s roughly 6 per cent of all homes on the market. And of those, only 13, or less than a quarter, have two bedrooms or more.

Zoocasa surveyed 25 major housing markets around Canada, and found that the average selling price is out of reach of the program in six of those. All of those markets are near Vancouver or Toronto. The Liberals’ program “may be enough to buy a small- to medium-size condo apartment in those markets but probably not a family-friendly home,” RBC economic analyst Robert Hogue wrote in a report in March, after the Liberals announced the program in their federal budget.

Zoocasa A map laying out in which markets an average home can and can't be purchased under the First-Time Homebuyer Incentive. (Zoocasa)