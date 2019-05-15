Ben Nelms / Reuters A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 22, 2016.

Remember when Vancouver used to top the lists of the world’s hottest housing markets?

Well, these days it’s pretty much the opposite.

There were 1,552 home sales in Greater Vancouver in April, in seasonally adjusted terms, a drop of more than 29 per cent from a year earlier. The steep decline means fewer homes are selling in Vancouver than in some other much smaller metro areas, such as Edmonton and Ottawa.

In fact, despite Vancouver being the third-largest metro area in Canada, it now ranks sixth on home sales, according to data released Wednesday by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)

A year ago at this time, Vancouver had the third-largest number of sales, in line with its population.