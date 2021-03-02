Getty Images Houses in the Greater Vancouver city of Surrey, B.C.

February looks to have been another red-hot month in Canada’s housing markets, and as the bidding wars and price hikes pile up, some market observers are trying to cool the temperature a little. The market “is far from risk-free,” RBC Economics warned in a report issued Tuesday. Last year’s predictions of a housing downturn may have proved wrong, but now “the main near-term risk is overheating, not price collapse,” economist Robert Hogue wrote. “Super-strong demand is quickly depleting inventories across the country. Competition between buyers is extremely fierce in many markets (including smaller ones), and a ‘fear of missing out’ is taking hold. Such dynamics often lead to self-reinforcing price trends.” Watch: The most in-demand types of homes during COVID-19. Story continues below.

The risk of an overheated housing market is that it forces prices up far higher than what can be justified by market conditions, he says. “The market then becomes highly vulnerable to a correction or crash when some event (e.g. bad economic news, a rise in interest rates or some policy announcement) causes bullish sentiment to turn bearish,” Hogue wrote in an email to HuffPost Canada. The RBC report landed as local real estate boards across the country began reporting their February sales numbers. Data for most markets isn’t in yet, but Greater Vancouver posted a stunning 73-per-cent jump in home sales, to well above normal levels for the month, while Calgary recorded a 62-per-cent jump in home sales. “Metro Vancouver’s housing market is experiencing seller’s market conditions. The supply of listings for sale isn’t keeping up with the demand we’re seeing. Competition amongst home buyers is causing upward pressure on home prices,” said Colette Gerber, chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, in a statement Tuesday.