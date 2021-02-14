Mark Blinch / Reuters A subdivision of houses under construction in East Gwillimbury, Ont., Jan. 30, 2018.

As the world moves into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians are showing a distinct nesting instinct, with owners rearranging their priorities for home life and renters increasingly determined to get onto the property ladder. The exodus from urban centres to suburbs and rural areas is well-documented at this point, but what’s only becoming clear is how many renters are jumping into the housing market despite the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. A survey from Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC), released this week, found the share of non-owners who plan to buy a house in the coming year jumped to 27 per cent in January, from 7 per cent before the pandemic. And that’s despite prices rising at breakneck speed. Watch: Tips to maintain your mental health as you continue to work from home. Story continues below.

“Extremely low interest rates have more than offset the effects of higher prices,” MPC’s chief economist Will Dunning said in a statement. “When I did the calculations, I was surprised to find that affordability has actually improved in the past few months. The consequence is that interest in buying is currently far in excess of the available supply, and (that) is resulting in very rapid price growth across Canada.” Priorities are also changing in terms of what people want in their homes. Increasingly, homebuyers are taking into account things such as where the home office will be, and where the children will do online lessons if and when schools are shut, said Romana King, director of content at real estate site Zolo. A home is “not just where you go at the end of the day. It’s vastly more important to people’s lives now,” King said.