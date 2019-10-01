HONG KONG ⁠— Tens of thousands of black-clad protesters marched in Hong Kong on Tuesday in multiple pro-democracy rallies urging China’s Communist Party to “return power to the people” as the party celebrated its 70th year in power. Riot police fired multiple rounds of tear gas in at least four locations across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory as protesters engaged in cat-and-mouse clashes that turned streets into battlefields. Dozens of police officers formed a security cordon, backed by a water cannon truck, to prevent protesters from advancing to Beijing’s liaison office. The South China Morning Post and television reports said at least one person was wounded in the chest by police firing live rounds. Police did not respond to requests for comment but have said they fired live rounds into the air in previous clashes. Video footage of a police officer firing at a protester at close range went viral, but there was not immediate verification of its authenticity. Fifteen people were wounded across the territory, one critically, the Hospital Authority said without giving details.

Today we are out to tell the Communist Party that Hong Kong people have nothing to celebrate. Lee Cheuk-yan, Hong Kong activist

Organizers said at least 100,000 people marched along a broad city thoroughfare in defiance of a police ban, chanting anti-China slogans and some carrying Chinese flags defaced with a black cross. Police didn’t provide an estimate of the turnout. “They are squeezing our necks so we don’t breathe the air of freedom,” said King Chan, a 57-year-old homemaker who came out to protest with her husband. Many demonstrators tossed wads of fake “hell” banknotes into the air. The banknotes are usually used at funerals. “The leaders who won’t listen to our voice, this is for them,” said marcher Ray Luk. The protests began in early June over a now-shelved extradition bill that activists say was an example of how Hong Kong’s freedoms and citizen rights are being eroded. The movement has since snowballed into an anti-Chinese campaign with demands for direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability. Amid a tight security clampdown, thousands of others engaged in stand-offs with police in multiple rallies Tuesday in the city.

VIVEK PRAKASH/EPA via The Canadian Press Anti-government protesters set tires on fire as they occupied a road during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Riot police repeatedly fired tear gas in the Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun areas as protesters hurled gasoline bombs, bricks and other objects in their direction. The tear gas mostly didn’t deter protesters, who used umbrellas as shields and threw tear gas canisters back at police. Police said protesters used corrosive fluid in Tuen Mun, injuring officers and some reporters. In Wong Tai Sin, a gasoline bomb that protesters hurled at police exploded near motorcycles parked along a pavement, creating a large blaze that was put out by firefighters. Some protesters placed an emergency water hose down a subway station to try to flood it. “Today we are out to tell the Communist Party that Hong Kong people have nothing to celebrate,” said activist Lee Cheuk-yan as he led the downtown march. “We are mourning that in 70 years of Communist Party rule, the democratic rights of people in Hong Kong and China are being denied. We will continue to fight.” Activists carried banners saying, “End dictatorial rule, return power to the people.”