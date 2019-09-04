NEWS
09/04/2019 07:20 EDT | Updated 16 minutes ago

Hong Kong Leader Pulls Controversial Extradition Bill After Protests

Carrie Lam says the government won't bow to other demands.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had previously suspended an extradition bill, but protesters demanded it be fully withdrawn. 

