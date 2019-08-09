Canada Issues Travel Warning Over Escalating Hong Kong Protests

OTTAWA⁠ — The federal government has issued a travel advisory that urges Canadians travelling to Hong Kong to exercise “a high degree of caution” because of the escalating protests in the city.

The government’s website says there are “identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice.”

Canadians are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

The United States, Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan are among several other nations that have also issued travel advisories to their citizens.