Canadian Tech Firm Hootsuite Ends Contract with ICE After Staff Backlash

VANCOUVER — Hootsuite says it is terminating a contract it has with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a “broad emotional and passionate” reaction from staff.

The Vancouver-based company’s chief executive Tom Keiser broke the news to his staff in an email, where he says that within the last 24 hours he had learned many employees were upset by the company’s decision to partner with ICE.

He did not share why staff were concerned, but says the issue created a divided company and is not the kind of business he wanted to lead, so he reversed the decision.

Keiser’s letter says the company first proceeded with the contract after holding internal conversations and forming a committee to review the partnership.