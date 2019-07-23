It's Frighteningly Easy To Leave A Baby In A Hot Car By Accident: Study

Orbon Alija via Getty Images It's far too easy to forget children in a hot car, according to a new Canadian study.

A new Canadian study is shedding light on just how quickly children can die when trapped in a hot car, and just how disturbingly easy it is for parents to leave their children by accident.

Since 2013, there’s been an average of one child death in a hot car per year in Canada. A 16-month-old boy in Burnaby, B.C. died this way just a few months ago.

The vast majority of these cases occur because parents or caregivers simply forget the child is in the car. But that’s not always what happens: in Edmonton in 2013, a 3-year-old girl climbed into her parents’ unlocked car. She was unconscious when she was found several hours later, and died in hospital.

Part of the reason these deaths are so tragic, the study says, is because they’re preventable. But the study, published in the journal “Paediatrics & Child Health,” which is put out by the Canadian Paediatric Society, also suggests some strategies parents and caregivers can take to avoid what’s been dubbed “forgotten baby syndrome.”

The peer-reviewed study, published by pediatric doctors at the University of Toronto, is the first of its kind to look at the incidences and causes of children dying in hot cars in a specifically Canadian context.

Even the most caring and attentive parents make mistakes

It can be easy to assume that anyone who forgot their child in a car is a neglectful parent. But the majority of parents who have had a child die this way have no history of abuse. And a 2009 Washington Post article reported that it happens to people across all socioeconomic boundaries, in all kinds of professions, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity.

“The most dangerous mistake a parent or caregiver can make is to think leaving a child alone in a vehicle could never happen to them or their family,” the American advocacy group Kids And Cars says on its website.

Why it happens

The research links the rise in these kinds of deaths to the ubiquity of front seat airbags, which started in the early 1990s. Because airbags are made for adults and their explosive force can be fatal to small kids, and because the passenger seat is considered to be more dangerous, Transport Canada recommends that children under 13 sit in the back seat of a car.

Young kids are more susceptible to heatstroke than adults. What that means is that it takes less time for children than for adults to reach a core temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, which can cause symptoms including delirium and convulsions — and, above a certain temperature, death.