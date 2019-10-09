A beloved ’90s icon is making a comeback, and no we’re not talking about bike shorts, Saved By The Bell or TLC. No, this icon builds its nest in bedroom closets, loves harassing pets and chowing down on the crumbs from peanut butter sandwiches — it’s the House Hippo. First debuting in 1999, the original House Hippo ad used the fictional (but very believable creature) to warn us against believing everything we saw on TV. In a new ad, Media Smarts, aka Canada’s centre for digital and media literacy, resurrects the beloved figure of Canadian nostalgia to warn modern audiences about the dangers of misinformation on the internet. The ad is part of Media Literacy Week from Oct. 7-11, which encourages parents and teachers to start conversations with their kids around what’s real on the internet. The North American House Hippo The House Hippo made its first appearance in May 1999 as part of a television PSA produced by the Concerned Children’s Advertisers.

The original 60-second ad highlighted the House Hippo in the calm, inquisitive narration of nature documentaries. The creature is shown facing off against a cat, nesting in a closet and rummaging through a chip bag. “The favourite foods of the House Hippo are chips, raisins and the crumbs from peanut butter on toast,” the narrator muses. It’s pretty convincing, and I’ll admit five-year-old me definitely thought the House Hippo was a real animal lurking in the dark corners of my parents’ house. I may or may not have left out peanut butter toast in hopes of luring one out of hiding. Many people like me who were kids have admitted the ad was a little too convincing.

the year is 1999



tv: the North American house hippo is found throughout Canada and the eastern United States



me: 😧😧 I want one!



tv: that looked really... real. but you knew it couldn't be true, didn't you?



me: ah, yes I knew that. definitely — adam feibel (@adamfeibel) October 8, 2019

just found out the north american house hippo isnt real — mens size 13 nikes (@schooolboyqt) August 14, 2019

it’s so funny that the purpose of the House Hippo commercials were to teach kids you can’t believe everything you see on tv but nobody explained that to me so I just assumed hours hippos were real and it did the exact opposite of what it was supposed to — janaye (@janayetucker) May 7, 2018

Someone even did a very scientific Twitter poll on the matter.

hey fellow Canadians! this is an important question.



did you think the North American house hippo was real — mao! (@JessicaYMao) March 13, 2017

Of course, the House Hippo is not real, and the ad ends with the PSA from Concerned Children’s Advertisers to make sure to ask questions about what we see on TV. If you’re between the ages of 24 and 34, PSAs from Concerned Children’s Advertisers were likely an important part of your childhood. Who can forget “Don’t Put It In Your Mouth” and other classics? Or of course, my personal favourite was “What’s Your Thing?” which featured an upbeat pop-punk soundtrack and the greatest line reading of all time: “My thing is sound effects, here’s a T-Rex, VSZZZAAHHHHHHH.” The age of fake news The original House Hippo ad was targeted at kids warning them to be skeptical of what they saw on TV. But we now live in a world of the internet, deepfakes and fake news. It makes sense the House Hippo needed to level up. A December 2016 Pew Research Center survey suggested that 23 per cent of adults in the United States have shared fake news, knowingly or unknowingly, at some point. And then there are deepfakes – AI-enabled computer-generated images of people that are convincingly real. WATCH: Deepfake videos, explained. Story continues below.