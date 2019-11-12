House Of Commons To Reconvene Before Holidays, PMO Confirms

Justin Tang/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 12, 2019.

OTTAWA — The House of Commons will reconvene at the beginning of December, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed Tuesday.



MPs will be summoned back to the House on Dec. 5 to elect a Speaker, followed by the throne speech.

The confirmation came moments before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s meeting with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. A day earlier, the Opposition leader called on Trudeau to open the House before the end of November.

“Last month, Canadians elected a Parliament that they expect to work together and that’s exactly what I’m going to be focusing on doing,” Trudeau told reporters during a photo-op before the meeting.

He said affordability, the middle class, and climate change are issues he intends to bring up during his conversation with Scheer.

