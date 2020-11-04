Pgiam via Getty Images A row of houses in Montreal's St. Louis Square is seen in this undated file photo. Montreal home sales soared by 37 per cent in October, and the median house price is up 21 per cent.

Canada’s three largest metro areas reported another hot month for housing in October, with sales up by double digits in the Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver areas, despite warnings from the experts that the market is bound to cool off in the coming months.

Home sales in Greater Toronto were up by 25.1 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier, and the average price of a detached home hit a new milestone of $1.2 million. The condo market was somewhat softer, with prices up 0.7 per cent, to $622,000.

That happened despite the Ontario Real Estate Association’s ban on in-person open houses in Covid-19 hot spots such as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, which was instituted mid-October.

Read more: Canada’s house prices are soaring because reality doesn’t that matter anymore to things like that.

Jason Mercer, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s chief market analyst, says the economic recovery since spring combined with low borrowing costs have made the housing market attractive to many.

“Expect record or near-record home sales for the remainder of 2020,” he wrote in a report Wednesday.

Watch: The coronavirus real estate market is booming. Here’s why. Story continues below.