The spat between Canada's government-run mortgage insurer and the country's residential real estate industry appears to have been a big misunderstanding over units of measurement. Evan Siddall, president and CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., found himself accused by some in the industry of sowing panic with an "irresponsible" forecast that predicted a much steeper price decline than others. But if the CMHC used the same measure as other forecasts, it would be predicting a decline in line with other forecasts, Capital Economics says ― declines of between zero and 10 per cent, instead of the 9-18 per cent it offered in a report last week.

CMHC’s forecast was for the average selling price ― a number that fluctuates much more than the house price indexes other forecasts were using as their measure. Many experts say the house price index ― which makes an “apples-to-apples” comparison of house price change over time ― is a better measure of what is happening to the value of individual homes than the average selling price. That latter number can be impacted by a change in the mix of homes that are sold ― such as a drop-off in high end sales, which often happens in economic downturns. “By our estimates, the CMHC’s forecasts translate into falls in the Teranet index, or like-for-like house prices, of between near-zero and 10 per cent,” Capital Economics senior Canada economist Stephen Brown wrote in a client note.