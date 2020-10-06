Toronto House Prices Jump 14% In Best-Ever September For Home Sales

Luke Abrahams via Getty Images Parts of downtown and midtown Toronto are seen in this undated stock photo taken from the CN Tower. The average resale price of a house in the metro area jumped 14 per cent over the past year, according to the local real estate board.

TORONTO ― It was the best September on record for Toronto home sales, with 42.3 per cent more sales closing last month than in September 2019.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 11,083 existing homes were sold in September, at an average price of $960,772.

The board says the 14 per cent year-over-year price jump was led by low-rise housing, while the condo market was slower.

