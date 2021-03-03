Greater Toronto's Average House Price Passes $1 Million

Pankaj Brijlani/Getty Images The Toronto skyline as seen from Ward's Island.

TORONTO ― The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the housing market remained on fire in February with the average price surpassing $1 million for the first time.

The real estate board says February home sales reached 10,970, a 52.5 per cent jump from the 7,193 homes sold in the same month last year.

The average selling price was up by 14.9 per cent to $1,045,488, an increase from $910,142 in 2020 as price changes were higher in the 905 area code than in 416.

