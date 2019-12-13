vm via Getty Images

MONTREAL ― Canadian households may be going bust at the fastest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago, but that's not stopping other consumers from taking on debt. Despite policymakers' attempts to cool down Canadian household borrowing, falling interest rates this year have convinced consumers to jump right back into the red. Statistics Canada reported Friday that household borrowing rose 31.4 per cent between the second and third quarters of this year. The $28.5 billion Canadians borrowed between July and September is the highest quarterly total since the second quarter of 2017, when Canada's overheating housing markets were reaching a peak.

Both mortgages and consumer credit (lines of credit and credit cards) saw sharp increases. The share of income that households have to spend to cover their debt payments hit a record high of 15 per cent, Statistics Canada data shows. “As such, household debt burdens will remain a crucial vulnerability for the Canadian economy for some time,” Bank of Montreal economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy wrote in a client note Friday. With debt costs on the rise, the percentage of borrowers who are insolvent ― meaning they have filed for either bankruptcy or a consumer proposal ― has jumped to the highest since the Great Recession a decade ago, according to the federal Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. As a share of income, Canadians’ debt rose to just under $1.76 for every dollar of disposable income. That’s just under the record high of $1.78 in the third quarter of 2018. Canadians’ debt burden, relative to income, has grown by about 50 per cent since 2004.