Fred Lum/Globe and Mail via Canadian Press Evan Siddall, president and CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp in an interview on June 16 2014.

Canadian consumers will face previously unheard-of levels of debt in the coming months as households grapple with shrinking incomes and mounting bills, the head of Canada's government-run mortgage insurer says. There were virtually no silver linings in Evan Siddall's testimony to the House of Commons finance committee Tuesday ― testimony Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre described as "bloody terrifying." One in eight households with a mortgage have deferred their payments, and that could rise to one in five by September if the economic recovery disappoints, Siddall ― CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) ― told parliamentarians.

Canada lost more than three million jobs in March and April amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and the total number of hours worked shrank by nearly 30 per cent. Canada’s major lenders put in place programs allowing mortgage borrowers to defer payments for several months. Those deferrals are set to expire in the fall. The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which provides $2,000 a month for up to 16 weeks for those who lost work in the pandemic, will also expire around that time, if it isn’t extended. “A team is at work within CMHC to help manage a growing debt ‘deferral cliff’ that looms in the fall, when some unemployed people will need to start paying their mortgages again,” Siddall said.

A key measure of how well households can handle their debt will hit its worst level on record, CMHC predicts. That’s because unpaid bills are piling up even as households are seeing lower incomes. The ratio of household debt to disposable income will rise to “well above” 200 per cent ― possibly as high as 230 per cent ― before starting to decline. The highest it had ever been before was 178 per cent, several years ago at the height of the house-price explosion. “Almost everything we’ve done in response to the crisis involves borrowing,” Siddall said. “Just as governments are taking on more debt … mortgage deferrals (are) adding to household debt. “The resulting combination of higher mortgage debt, declining house prices and increased unemployment is cause for concern for Canada’s long term financial stability.”

