Pgiam via Getty Images A view of condo towers along Queen's Quay in Toronto.

Are Canada’s housing markets even serving their own populations anymore?

We are certainly not out of bounds to wonder that, given new research showing only small fractions of families in Canada’s largest cities can afford to buy an average-priced home.

The latest housing affordability report from Royal Bank of Canada included estimates that only 12 per cent of Vancouver families could afford an average home at current prices, while Toronto is a little better at 20 per cent.

“And this isn’t taking into account the mortgage stress test,” economists Robert Hogue and Craig Wright wrote.

