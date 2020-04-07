MrIncredible via Getty Images This graphic rendering shows a white colonial house falling to the ground, held up by a giant red and white parachute.

MONTREAL ― When the COVID-19 lockdowns arrived last month, Canada’s central bank and top financial regulators didn’t wait to see whether the massive economic disruption would crash the housing market. They saw the first signs of trouble, and got busy putting the whole market on life support. In just the past few weeks, the federal government and the Bank of Canada have announced they will be injecting at least $150 billion ― and probably much more ― into Canadian banks and mortgage lenders, to ensure they have the cash to keep lending. According to the Bank of Canada, signs were emerging that the country’s mortgage lenders were headed for a credit freeze ― the usual channels by which they raised cash for mortgages were malfunctioning. Watch: What’s happening with Canada’s housing markets in the pandemic? Story continues below.

Left to its own devices, a credit freeze would have made the current economic crisis much worse. With no mortgage lending possible, home sales would have collapsed and prices would have been in free-fall. And at a time when Canada is more dependent than ever on housing for its economic growth, the impact of a crash like that would be particularly painful. Here’s what Canada is doing to pre-emptively rescue the housing market, and what it means for you. Flooding the banks with cash (and nationalizing mortgages) There’s a not insignificant chance that the government will own your mortgage in the coming years, but you might not even know it. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), the government-owned mortgage insurer, has launched a program to buy $150 billion-worth of mortgages from lenders. Mortgage lenders often package together the loans on their books and sell them on to investors, as a way of raising cash to lend more mortgages. This process is invisible to mortgage payers, because typically the lender that first issued the mortgage keeps administering it. Most people never realize the bank they’re making payments to doesn’t own their mortgage. In a reprisal of a program it ran during the 2008-09 financial crisis, CMHC is going to buy $150 billion of these “securitized mortgages.” In essence, it’s a debt-for-cash swap. The banks offload $150 billion-worth of debt onto CMHC, and see it replaced with cash in their accounts.