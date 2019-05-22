Canada Should Halt Efforts To Make Homebuying Easier, IMF Says

Mike Blake / Reuters Christine Lagarde, managing director and chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund, at a conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 29. The IMF says Canada should focus on reducing household debt, not making it easier to buy a home.

Canada should hold off on changes to make homebuying more affordable but should speed up efforts to reduce trade barriers within its borders, advises the International Monetary Fund.

The organization calls for policies that focus on ensuring a sound financial system, enhanced co-operation between federal and provincial governments and structural reforms that target productivity growth in a wide-ranging report by staff following an official visit to Canada.

“The Canadian Free Trade Agreement signed in 2017 provides a platform for co-operation in reducing internal trade barriers, but several problematic aspects need to be resolved,” the report released Tuesday notes, calling for clear targets to cut exemptions and reconcile regulatory regimes.

