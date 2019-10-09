JUSTIN TANG via Getty Images Conservative leader Andrew Scheer (right) and Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gesture to each other as they both respond during the Federal Leaders Debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., Oct. 7.

TORONTO ― Canada’s largest political parties have signalled a significant shift in policies that, if implemented, will make the housing market riskier ― and a minority government is likely to be no help. That’s the key takeaway in a new report from Capital Economics, which estimates the campaign promises made by the Liberals and Conservatives would do little to address affordability, and would both result in higher house prices ― though the effect would be minimal. But more worryingly, if these ideas prove popular, it could mean further waves of rule loosening that “could boost (economic) growth in the short term, (but) would make the economy even more vulnerable to a negative shock,” wrote Capital’s senior Canada economist, Stephen Brown. Watch: The best places in Canada to buy a house for 2019. Story continues below.

More vulnerability in the housing market is one thing Canada doesn’t need right now. Toronto ranked number two in the world for risk of a housing bubble, while Vancouver ranked sixth, in the latest housing-bubble index from Swiss bank UBS. And a minority government scenario ― which looks like a distinct possibility in recent polling ― might not stop governments from implementing risky policies, Brown argues. The last time Canada had a minority government, questionable lending practices exploded.