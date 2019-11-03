jentakespictures via Getty Images

Now the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has released what amounts to the most comprehensive 2020 outlook for the national market available up to this point. The report is about as broad as they come, so don’t expect to find out which Toronto neighbourhood is set to go gangbusters next year or the Vancouver suburb where your money is going to stretch the furthest. But for those who are likely to buy property in the next couple of years, it will pay off to have the 30,000-foot view of the market you’ll be buying into.

Here are three trends the CMHC is predicting will impact the market most over the next year and into 2021: 1. Canadian home sales will gain momentum over 2020 and 2021 After peaking in 2016, home sales took a dive in 2017 and continued to fall in 2018. If CMHC’s home sales forecast is accurate — likely, considering there are only a couple months left in the year — it will be more of the same in 2019. But there’s a turnaround on the horizon, with sales surges expected to continue in Ontario and BC’s major markets. The CMHC attributes this anticipated strength to disposable income increases for the two provinces that exceed the national average and strong demographic-driven demand for housing.