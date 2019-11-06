doranjclark via Getty Images A row of pump jacks sit on the Alberta prairie in this stock photo.

CALGARY ― Alberta's Orphan Well Association is warning that the receivership of junior producer Houston Oil & Gas Ltd. could add more than 1,400 wells to its inventory of orphaned petroleum assets. The organization that steps in when operators of oil and gas facilities can't or won't meet their obligations says the total estimated abandonment and reclamation bill from Houston's assets is $81.5 million.

In an affidavit, OWA executive director Lars De Pauw says the association is likely to inherit those obligations after Hardie & Kelly Inc. was appointed as Houston’s receiver on Oct. 29. The OWA reports more than 3,400 wells scheduled for abandonment on its books as of Nov. 1 thanks to a string of recent failures among Alberta oil and gas companies.