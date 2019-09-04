09/04/2019 16:24 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

How Many Of These Pumpkin Spice Products Are You Willing to Try?

Aside from lattes, there's a plethora of other pumpkin spice stuff like lip balm, Pop-Tarts, chips and...cat litter?

  • HuffPost Canada eCommerce

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Is there anything as polarizing as pumpkin spice? There are those who are repulsed by the flavour and then there are those who mark the date Starbucks begins serving pumpkin spice lattes on their calendar app. There’s no better time to be a pumpkin spice lover than the fall. This is the time we overindulge in beverages, pies and other baked goods—even beer now. 

According to Neilson stats, sales of pumpkin-flavoured products continue to grow. It brought in $488 million in 2018, a 15.5% increase from 2017. Unlike kelp and rainbow bagels, pumpkin spice is proving to be less of a fad and more of a staple. Is it getting out of hand? Perhaps. We draw the line at pumpkin spice scented cat litter but to each their own. 

Here are some interesting – and at times, outrageous – pumpkin spice products you can buy online.

Pumpkin enzyme mask

Sephora

Follow your favourite fall flavour all the way to Sephora and get a hold of this triple-action exfoliator.

Get it here for $79.00.

Pumpkin chai candle

Sephora

Fill your home with a cozy autumn ambiance. 

Get it here for $56.

Pumpkin spice coconut chips

Well.ca

Hard to believe these two go together, but they do. 

Get it here for $6.64.

Pumpkin spice air fresheners

Well.ca

Trick your houseguests into thinking you’ve been baking pies all day.

Get it here for $4.49

Pumpkin spice cat litter

Walmart

Just when you think you’ve seen it all…

Get it for $13.98.

Pumpkin spice lip balm

Etsy

Kiss dry lips goodbye with an all natural balm.  

Get it here for $13.81.

Pumpkin spice bath bomb

Etsy

These orange bath bombs can work some serious aromatherapy magic. 

Get it here for $1.73.

Pumpkin Pop-Tarts

Amazon

Only hardcore fans would spend 30 bucks on a limited edition box of Pop-Tarts. 

Get it here for $29.87.

Pumpkin spice dog treats

Well.ca

Who says the pumpkin spice craze is limited to humans? Give your pet these low-fat, high flavour treats.

Get it here for $7.99.

Pumpkin spice Kit Kats

eBay

Either hand these out on Halloween or save them all for yourself. 

Get it here for $9.96

Pumpkin spice hand cream

Well.ca

This ought to leave a lasting impression on everyone you shake hands with.

Get it here for $11.46.

Pumpkin spice shampoo & conditioner set

Etsy

Experience the enticing aroma of pumpkin intermingling with cinnamon spice. 

Get it here for $26.24.

Coming soon: Pumpkin spice spam

Spam

Starting September 23, you can purchase a can (or two, or more!) at Walmart and Spam’s official website.

 

MORE FROM HUFFPOST CANADA FINDS

  • HuffPost Canada eCommerce
MORE: lifestyle beauty shopping fall snacks food trends Pumpkin Spice pumpkin spice latte HuffPost Canada Finds