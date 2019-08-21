Ford Government's Fee Policy Will Save Some Students As Little As $3

Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities Ross Romano poses with Premier Doug Ford during a 2018 election stop in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

TORONTO — Some students could save less than $3; others could save a few hundred. The Ford government’s “Student Choice Initiative” will let Ontario university students opt out of paying certain fees, like those for student unions and clubs, for the first time this year. Most undergraduate students at York University can save a maximum of $2.86 by declining to pay charges like 11 cents to fund the Centre for Women and Trans People, 17 cents for a legal aid program and $1.28 for a student union. At York’s Glendon College, students have the option to save two cents if they don’t want to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) club. Students at most other schools will be able to save more.

Algoma University/Facebook Guests attend Algoma University's 2019 convocation ceremony at Roberta Bondar Park in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

At Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., a full-time undergraduate student can save up to $188. The student union there collects $64 for operations, $29 for events and $6 for clubs and student media. In some cases, students who opt out of certain fees will no longer be able to access services or attend events. For example, at Brock University, first-year students who don’t pay the $113 “engagement levy” won’t be able to attend student union events without paying at the door. Provincewide, students who want to opt out of health and dental plans, which could save them hundreds of dollars, have to prove they already have other insurance coverage. Government said students could save $1,000 The government originally said the policy could save students up to $1,000 a year. Some student groups have said the policy will be disastrous for them because they rely on student levies for funding. Two student unions are taking the government to court over the policy. The Canadian Federation of Students and the York Federation of Students argue that the government is unfairly going after student unions and interfering with the ability of universities to make their own decisions. Premier Doug Ford celebrated the funding cut for what he called “crazy Marxist nonsense” that student unions “get up to” in a fundraising email to supporters in February. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities did not address HuffPost Canada’s question about the disparity between what the government said students could save and what they will actually save.

As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. Ministry spokeswoman Tanya Blazina