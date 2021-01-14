Police Can't Stop Cars, Enter Homes To Enforce New Ontario Lockdown

vmargineanu via Getty Images A siren rings on a police car in a stock image. The Ontario government said Thursday that police officers will not have the authority to randomly stop pedestrians and cars, or enter homes, to enforce a new stay-at-home order.

TORONTO — A stay-at-home order went into effect in Ontario on Thursday but the government said police would not have the authority to randomly stop residents on the street to ensure compliance.

The measure, imposed in an effort to bring down soaring rates of COVID-19, means Ontarians are to venture out only for essential purposes such as health-care, food and exercise.

A spokesman for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the order doesn’t give police the power to enter homes or stop vehicles solely to check if the measure is being followed. Residents travelling to work are also not required to have proof from their boss that they are doing so.

“On its own, being outside is not sufficient evidence of a failure to comply with the stay-at-home order,” spokesman Stephen Warner said.

Critics have called the stay-at-home order unclear but Premier Doug Ford has asked residents to use their “best judgment” in deciding whether to go out.

Several police forces said they were still reviewing the details of the measure. The province sent police services a memo on enforcing the order but refused to make it public.

Peel police say they’ll respond to complaints

A spokeswoman for Peel Regional Police said the service planned to respond to complaints about violations of the order but would not be stopping drivers and pedestrians to see where they are going.

“It will be for the most part responding to calls,” Const. Sarah Patten said in a statement.

Toronto’s police chief said his force would release more details later and asked residents to do their part and stay home.