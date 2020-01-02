The beginning of any new year promises the inevitable, gurgled talk of resolutions: promises to keep, relationships to rekindle, changes to make … habits to quit.

Enter Dry January, that famed inaugural month in which people, en-masse, set out to get sober for 31 days, often in a disciplined effort to start the new year fresh in a state of perfect, or at least adequate, mental clarity.

Yes, the very ethos from which Dry January springs is the assertion that sobriety needn’t be reserved for people who live with alcoholism. It can be a reset for those who want to have a healthier relationship to drinking.

“Alcohol use and its associated problems exist on a spectrum,” Dr. John Mariani, director of Columbia University’s Substance Treatment and Research Service, told CNN Health. “There are people who don’t meet the criteria even for mild alcohol use disorder, but are drinking more than what would be considered healthy.”

This is the gray area: the deep and wide space between rock-bottom and occasional drinking.

Maybe you’re starting to wonder what it looks like to drink more mindfully. Maybe drinking is distracting you from being present, or attaining certain goals, or maintaining some relationships, or, maybe, eating up all your money (very valid). Maybe you just want to test it out, purely for the sake of curiosity.

Whatever your reasons, we’re here to help.

Congratulations to everyone doing Dry January!



Some are veterans, some are rookies, but all are welcome!



As always, feel free to reach out if you are considering it



Let’s do this — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2020

Why should I want to stop drinking?

Most people are at least vaguely aware that too much alcohol is bad for you, just as they know that too much of anything is bad for you.

But what they might not know is that, per the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, drinking is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States, just behind poor diet/physical inactivity and tobacco. In Canada, alcohol is the leading cause of substance-related deaths in hospital, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Sure, it’s true that incorporating some alcohol into your diet has been linked with benefits to the body, like lower risk of heart attack, diabetes and gallstones. But it’s also true that, even at low levels of consumption, alcohol does have the potential to interfere with sleep quality, mental health, energy, skin condition, and weight, among other things.

Dry January is honestly gonna be the best thing for me and my bank account — Calum Palla (@calumpalla) December 29, 2019

A 2017 study published in the BMJ found that even moderate drinking can alter the brain. “Heavy drinkers” who participated in the study were found to have risk of hippocampal atrophy (a form of brain damage associated with memory-loss conditions and trouble with spatial navigation), decline in language skills, and slower thought processing.

The surprising part: the “heavy drinkers” in question consumed only about two beers or two glasses of wine per night in a week.

The rule of thumb is that the more you drink, the greater the risks.

skynesher via Getty Images If, during Dry January, you find yourself in a setting where you'll be tempted, it's good to have an escape plan.

Why is it so hard to stop drinking?

Aside from the apparent fact that alcohol is an addictive drug, it can be difficult to stop drinking, even temporarily, because our social lives are often built around it.

The settings popularly imagined as the most social are also the locations where booze will almost always be: bars, restaurants, parties, events.

Alcohol triggers the release of endorphins in areas of the brain, and those chemicals produce feelings of pleasure. They’re “feel-good” chemicals, and when you feel good, you’re probably less anxious and more talkative. Hence the social thing.

Drinking is mostly understood as a common and normal practice. You drink with family, with friends, with coworkers, on dates. Sometimes, you might drink with people you hardly know. It’s part of many enshrined social rituals — if you’re celebrating something, or going out somewhere, it’s often assumed there will be booze.

Habits are often much harder to quit than to begin. This might be truer, still, in those situations when you’ve not yet realized a quirk has become a pattern: the daily glass of wine at dinner, for example, or the several bottles of [insert drink of choice] that accompany you to any celebratory affair. It happens.

Henrik Sorensen via Getty Images Drinking is a huge part of social life, which can make it difficult to be sober.

What are the benefits if I stop?

Aside from the more obvious benefits (reducing long-term risks of things like cancer or heart disease), there are some more everyday positive effects that going sober can have on the way you look and feel.

Sleep, for example: though some people find alcohol helps them nod off easier, it’s been proven that even a few drinks blights the quality of your sleep, and that not drinking increases your chances of having a deeper and more restorative slumber.

Quick reminder that it's pretty boring to hate on people doing dry January or otherwise experimenting with a booze-free lifestyle. Many of us have a complicated relationship with alcohol but are too drunk to notice. Don't taunt the brave people doing the hard work — minnie ripped-erton (@becagrimm) January 2, 2020

Similarly, quitting booze can improve your mood. While alcohol makes you feel good in the moment, it can also exacerbate feelings of sadness and anxiety. That’s because too much alcohol can interfere with the brain’s neurotransmitters like serotonin, which are involved in regulating things like sleep, eating and mood.

Going sober can also increase your energy. It can help you to focus better, improve the quality of your skin, cause your stomach to experience less irritation and, obviously, save you money.

Keri Gans, a registered dietitian nutritionist, told Shape that most people will start to see the health benefits of cutting out alcohol in just two weeks, and a 2018 survey conducted by the University of Sussex found Dry January can lead to actual long-term changes in drinking habits.

fizkes via Getty Images Contrary to popular belief, you actually sleep better sober.

How do I do it?

There’s no one way to do Dry January — there’s no one way to do anything — but, if you’re interested in trying it out, here are a set of tips that might help you to get started. (Note that these should not be used as a substitute for professional help.)

20 Ideas For 2020 is our month-long series that explores easy ways to take action on the ideas and changes you may have already been thinking about.