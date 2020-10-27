After your Halloween pumpkin has been gutted and carved, you may be wondering whether you can eat it, and the answer is: yes, as long as you cut out and save the innards you want to eat before you leave the pumpkin outside.

There are a variety of ways to cook pumpkin into delicious meals and snacks, from pumpkin bread to soup.

So, before you leave the pumpkin out to rot, check out the video above for some simple ways to eat your pumpkin and take a look at recipe ideas here if you want to get more creative.

Also on HuffPost: