How To Find The Right Therapist

Other approaches therapists may take today include relational therapy, attachment-based therapy, gestalt therapy, emotionally focused therapy (EFT), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), and interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT), among many others. So Which Type Of Therapy Is Right For You? Start by asking yourself why you’re seeking professional help in the first place, as this will help you define what you want to get out of therapy, Griffith Baker said. If you’re hoping to gain a deeper understanding of how witnessing your parents’ unhealthy marriage as a child affects your behavior in relationships today, then you may opt for a therapist who incorporates a psychodynamic approach. If you want to learn practical skills to cope with your anxiety disorder, then a cognitive behavioral approach may be more helpful. “For instance, a person looking to work through ongoing conflicts related to his or her sexual identity may likely want to seek a different type of therapy than someone wanting to eliminate a fear of flying,” Griffith Baker said.

Lucy Lambriex via Getty Images Knowing a therapist's approach is useful, but a more important consideration is how safe and comfortable you feel with this person.

While doing research about the various approaches may be useful, don’t get too bogged down in all the psychological jargon. Because the most important factor will be how comfortable you feel opening up to this person, deVos said. “At the end of the day, your experience with any given therapist is going to be heavily influenced by the trust and safety that you feel in the room with them, and the strength of the relationship that you establish together over time, which may end up having very little to do with how they characterize their work,” she said. How To Actually Find A Therapist Below, we’ve compiled some expert-backed tips on how to track down a mental health professional who meets your needs: First, if you have a family doctor, ask them for a referral. They may be able to point you in the direction of someone they know and trust, affordable options, or professionals who match your preferences.





Ask for suggestions from therapists you’ve worked with in the past, friends or others in your social circles.





Check sites like Psychology Today or Good Therapy that have online directories that allow you to search for professionals. These will allow you to search by gender, location, insurance they accept, issues they specialize in treating, therapeutic approach and whether the therapist has experience working with certain populations, like clients of certain racial or religious backgrounds or those who identify as LGBTQ. If you’re looking to work with a clinician who is a person of color, Chavez also recommends visiting sites like Therapy for Black Girls, TherapyDen or Latinx Therapy.





Do some additional research. Go to the therapist’s website. Check out their bio and credentials. Read any articles they’ve published or contributed to, and watch or listen to any media appearances they’ve made on panels, podcasts or TV segments.





Take advantage of the complimentary phone consultation many therapists offer. Once you’ve narrowed down your search, email or call anyone on your shortlist to set up a time to chat. Prepare a list of any questions you may have. During the call, pay attention to this person’s demeanor and how they make you feel. “You want to feel comfortable with their approach and style,” Chavez said. “If you feel uncomfortable on the phone while talking to them, it might not be a good fit.”





Lastly, meet them in person. The phone call may give you an idea of what the therapist is like but the best way to know if you gel is to meet with them IRL. “It’s also okay to ‘try out’ a few therapists at once before committing to one,” deVos said. “Really —we’re used to it!” Are you in a crisis? If you need help, contact Crisis Services Canada at their website or by calling 1-833-456-4566. If you know someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, read this guide from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to learn how to talk about suicide with the person you’re worried about. Taking care of your mental health is critical — but there’s still a stigma about seeking therapy to manage your own wellbeing. In our series, “This Could Help,” we’ll explore how to get started with therapy and fit it in to your life and your budget. We’ll answer the questions you’ve been wondering, and show you the ways therapy can benefit you and the people you love. Whether you’re struggling or just want to make sure you’re on the right track, support is available, and it really can help.